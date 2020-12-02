U.K. becomes first country to approve Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. Officials say the vaccine offers up to 95% protection against COVID-19 and is safe for rollout next week.

Immunizations could start within days for those who need it the most, such as elderly and vulnerable patients. The U.K. has already ordered 40 million doses, enough to vaccinate 20 million people.