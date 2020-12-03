DHEC: 1,754 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 21 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,754 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths. This makes the Palmetto State’s total number of confirmed cases 208,435 with 4,145 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 7,360 test results from Wednesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 23.8%.