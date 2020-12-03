Elderly woman shot in the face during Lexington argument turned deadly

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Around 5:40 Thursday evening the Lexington Police Department says they were called to the 7- hundred block of West Main Street.

Once they arrived, police say they found a 72 year old Gilbert woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Arriving officers immediately began to render aid to the elderly woman until EMS arrived on the scene. The woman passed before they could reach the hospital she was being taken to for treatment.

According to a witness, the 72 year old woman and another unidentified man were involved in an argument prior to the shooting. Lexington officers say they located a 49 year old Lexington man who was in at the scene with a handgun. He has not been arrested, but has been taken into ‘investigative detention’ and is being interviewed by detectives.

This investigation is ongoing and more information, including the names of those involved, may be released at a later time.