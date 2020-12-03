Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton agree to publicly take COVID-19 vaccine once available

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All three men have confirmed they would be willing to get an approved vaccine publicly to help promote its safety, and encourage others to do the same.

Many experts believe the Food and Drug Administration is getting close to approving one or more vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will prioritize health care workers, and people living in long-term health care facilities to receive a vaccine once it is approved.