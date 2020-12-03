Man arrested as SCSO seizes approximately $40,000 worth of drugs while executing search warrant

1/3 BURGESS, Adrian Adrian Burgess Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/3 Wright Street 1 Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

3/3 Wright Street 2 Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they confiscated more than 400 grams of various drugs while they were executing a search warrant at a residence on Wright Street. Deputies say Adrian Alonzo Burgess, 30, of California Boulevard, was arrested on Tuesday and faces several charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, trafficking crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen firearm.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies say they seized 236.6 grams of cocaine, 164.9 grams of marijuana, 43.2 grams of crack cocaine, 34 grams of heroin and $622 in cash. Deputies say the drugs are valued at approximately $40,000.

“The dismantling of one of these trap houses is important in the fight to get drugs off the streets of Sumter County because these locations essentially serve as marketplaces for narcotics,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “These locations are also dangerous for the innocent people who live in the area because of the violent crimes that are usually associated with drug activity.”

Deputies say Burgess remains in custody at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.