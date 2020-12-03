UPS temporarily halts delivery collections

(ABC NEWS) —With many turning to online shopping for the holidays this year, some delivery services are being pushed to their limits.

After two major shopping days, which saw a record $10.8 billion spent online for Cyber Monday and $9 billion in online purchases on Black Friday, delivery services are racing to accommodate the delivery of packages across the country.

But one delivery company is pumping the breaks on picking up packages from major stores.

In a story reported by the Wall Street Journal, UPS instructed drivers across the country to temporarily stop collecting orders from six large retailers including GAP, Nike and Macy’s after too many packages exceeded delivery capacity.

“They told these large shippers months ahead of time that, you know, this is your allocation for certain days for certain weeks,” reported the Wall Street Journal’s Paul Ziobro. “But if you’re going to go over that we’re not going to pick up your packages.”

To help with the demand, both UPS and FedEx have asked retailers to spread out promotions and consider processing orders over the weekend as online orders soar during the pandemic where millions of people across the country are turning to online shopping for household essentials, which could mean a surplus of seven million packages being shipped per day between now and Christmas, according to ShipMatrix, a company that analyzes the shipping industry.

“It is very difficult for these carriers to expand their network in such a short time to handle such a huge surge in volume of essential items,” Satish Jindel, president of ShipMatrix, told “Good Morning America.”