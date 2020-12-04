72-year-old woman shot and killed after argument behind shopping center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One man is in custody after Lexington investigators say a 72-year-old Gilbert woman was shot in the face during what a witness says started as an argument behind the Town Square Shopping Center.

When police reached the 700 block of West Main Street in Lexington, they found Judy Burnett and began issuing emergency aid until EMS arrived. She died before they could reach the hospital.

Officers located a 49-year-old man at the scene with a handgun. He is currently being questioned by investigators.