AC Flora looking for first state championship Saturday night

A Richland One school hasn’t won a state football championship in 50 years, but the AC Flora Falcons could change that this weekend.

The Falcons face North Myrtle Beach Saturday in the 4A state championship game at Benedict College, searching for its first ever football title.

“There felt like more pressure to get here than going into this game Saturday,” coach Dustin Curtis told ABC Columbia Thursday. “The kids have been great. They’ve been loose.”

AC Flora opened in 1959, but the Falcons have never been to the state championship before this year. Flora made it to the semifinals in 2011 and 2014, but lost both of those games.

Should the Falcons top North Myrtle Beach, AC Flora would be the first Richland One school to win a state title since Lower Richland in 1970.

AC Flora and North Myrtle Beach face off a 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Benedict College.