COVID-19 named the leading cause of death in the U.S. this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– COVID-19 was named the leading cause of death in the country this week according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health. In a news release Friday morning, the university said daily deaths in the last week increased to an average of 1,660 daily from 1,470 the previous week.

The second leading cause of death is week was reported as heart disease.