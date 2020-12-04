Health officials say vaccination cards will be given to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. health officials say everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine will be issued a vaccination card to keep in their wallet. On Wednesday, the Department of Defense released the first images of vaccination kits. The vaccination cards will be used as a record of who has had one and when their next dose is due. Every dose administered will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.