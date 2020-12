Walmart announces holiday bonuses for employees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Walmart announced Thursday that it will pay out an estimated $388 million to its U.S. workers in a new round of holiday bonuses. That comes to $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time workers.

The holiday pay-out will be Walmart’s fourth round of bonuses this year. According to Walmart, it has paid a total of more than $2.8 billion in bonuses in 2020.