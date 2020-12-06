Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, according to President Trump Tweet

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump tweeted.

According to a tweet from the President, Sunday afternoon, Giuliani has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Twitter, President Donald Trump:

, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!’