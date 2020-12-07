DHEC: 2,413 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 2,413 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 218,820 with 4,249 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 12,452 test results from Sunday, which produced a percent positive rate of 19.4%.