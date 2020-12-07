Dr. Fauci explains why the U.S. has not yet approved Pfizer’s vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the United Kingdom gets ready to start distributing a coronavirus vaccine next week, some are wondering why the U.S. isn’t doing the same. That’s because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must approve it first.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says British regulators evaluate safety differently and fast-tracked pharmaceutical company, Pfizer’s, vaccine quicker than the U.S. He says our process is slower because it is also reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who helps determine who should receive it first.