S.C. Congressman Jim Clyburn tapped to head Biden Inaugural Committee

Washington, DC. (Associated Press) — WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies to be co-chairs for his upcoming Inauguration.

Biden named Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) as the chairman for the January 20th, swearing-in. Clyburn, The House Majority Whip, was arguably Biden’s most important proponent: it was Clyburn’s endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden’s remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.

The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden’s home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser.

The head of the inaugural committee is in charge of maintaining the funding and will be in charge of the inaugural ceremony and the events surrounding the 59th Inaugural ceremony which will be held along the West front of the U.S. Capitol, January 20th, 2021 .