CVS to hire thousands to held distribute coronavirus vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– CVS says it’s hiring thousands of extra nurses, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians as it prepares to start coronavirus vaccinations. The company said it plans to vaccinate millions of people next year. CVS also stated it’s urgently hiring extra staff to make that happen when vaccines are ready.

Government documents show the first vaccines will be delivered to locations across the United States on December 15 if Pfizer’s vaccine gets the green light from a Food and Drug Administration panel that meets this Thursday.