FDA confirms safety data for Pfizer vaccine, one step closer to emergency use

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed safety data for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. An FDA advisory committee will next consider the vaccine for emergency use in the U.S.

The group released documents confirming the vaccine is 95% effective, which Pfizer had previously reported. The proposed dosing regimen is two doses 21 days apart, but the released documents found the vaccine appears to provide some protection against the coronavirus after just one dose.