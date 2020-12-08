Kia automaker recalls nearly 300 thousand vehicles for fire risk

The recall involves various makes a models of the vehicle

(CNN)— Attention Kia drivers! The automaker recalling about 295 thousand vehicles in the u-s because of a fire risk.

Kia says the affected models include some 2012 and 2013 Sorentos, 2012 through 2015 Fortes and Forte Koups, 2011 through 2013, as well as the Optima Hybrids, 2014 and 2015 Souls, and 2012 Sportage vehicles.

The automaker says owners of affected models will be notified and dealers will make necessary inspections and repairs will be made for free.