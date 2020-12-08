LCSD partnering with Turner Memorial AME to hold Coats for Kids clothing drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with Turner Memorial AME Church, is accepting new coats, gloves and ear muffs as a part of the Coats for Kids clothing drive. You can donate from December 15-19 at the following locations:

LCSD Headquarters (521 Gibson Road, Lexington)

Tri-City Leisure Center (485 Brooks Avenue, West Columbia)

Seven Oaks Park (200 Leisure Lane, Columbia)

Crooked Creek Park (1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin)

Mann Tool & Supply (802 Chris Drive, West Columbia)

Pineview Ruritan Club (2906 Pella Avenue, West Columbia)