There’s still time to help a child in need through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– People across the Midlands are pitching in to help make the holidays special for children in need this year. Curtis Wilson was live at the State Fairgrounds this afternoon with updates on the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

For more information and to donate, visit www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/columbia/programs/assistance/.