Yarnbombers of Columbia need your help in reaching their fundraising goal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’ve been down Main Street in the past few weeks, you’ve noticed the beautiful homemade yarn accessories wrapped around trees. Now the yarnbombers are asking for your help. The yarnbombers are asking the community to help them reach their GoFundMe goal to buy more yarn, which will be used to decorate trees during the holidays. They will then be taken down and made into scarves and hats for the less fortunate.

Over the past 4 years, the yarnbombers have given out 1,000 homemade pieces to the needy. You can visit their GoFundMe page for more information on how to donate.