Dominion Energy employees hand out hundreds of food baskets to needy families in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday morning, employees with Dominion Energy handed out about 375 food baskets to families in need in the Midlands. In addition to food, families with children were also given gifts. It’s all part of Dominion Energy’s annual Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project.

This marks the 37th year of the project.