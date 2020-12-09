“I think they made a good hire.” Dabo Swinney discusses the Shane Beamer hire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media about South Carolina’s hiring of Shane Beamer to lead the Gamecock football program. Swinney described Beamer as “a really good person” who he considers a friend.

The Clemson head coach said he reached out to Beamer to congratulate him on the new job. The two may now be rivals on the field, but Swinney said Beamer knows what it takes to succeed in his new gig.