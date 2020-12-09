Jim Hudson Automotive Group donates new emergency response vehicle to the Red Cross

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Help will arrive a little faster to families affected by disaster. Keith Hudson, president of Jim Hudson Automotive Group, donated a new energy efficient emergency response vehicle to the Red Cross on Wednesday. This new high-tech van will help volunteers serve thousands of meals a day following a tornado, but can then quickly transform to help a family in need after a house fire. Hudson says the new van is fuel-efficient, easier to drive and has more space for food and supplies.