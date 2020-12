21/22

WALKER, JOHN DANIEL

POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DRUGS / POSS. OF 28G (1 OZ) OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR 10G OR LESS OF HASH - 1ST OFFENSE DRUGS / TRAFFICKING IN METH. OR COCAINE BASE - 28 G OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 100 G - 1ST OFFENSE WEAPONS / POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME, IF NOT ALSO SENTENCED TO LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE OR DEATH-NEWBERRY CO.