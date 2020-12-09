Wilmington Brew Works releases new beer in honor of President-elect Biden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A brewery in Wilmington, Delaware, where the president-elect is from, just released a beer befitting of Biden. The people at Wilmington Brew Works decided to call it Rail Car One. That’s because many locals have a story of first meeting Biden by the train between Wilmington and Washington.

The beer came out Monday and so far, it’s been a fan favorite. The beer is a triple dry hopped northeast IPA, and a 4-pack is priced at $20.