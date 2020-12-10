DHEC: 1,883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 225,053 with 4,291 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 8,828 test results from Wednesday which produced a percent positive rate of 21.3%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.