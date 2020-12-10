Richland Co. Coroner releases name of woman whose body was discovered after being missing for over a year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the name of an individual whose remains were discovered by a person with a metal detector on the 500 block of South Gregg Street in Columbia on December 6. The coroner says Aeron Buchanan Young had been reported missing since February 2019. Authorities say Richland County Deputy Coroner Dr. Bill Stevens, Forensic Anthropologist tentatively identified the remains found as being Young.

Authorities say her remains were found 40-50 yards from the street and there was no indication of foul play.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.