SCDEW: Increase in initial unemployment claims in latest report

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, 5,109 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance in the claim week ending December 5. This is an increase of 2,426 initial claims from the week prior. This is the largest increase since the beginning of July.

According to SCDEW, a total of $34,181,923.64 was paid out during this period.

The Labor Department reports, across the United States, Another 853,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally-adjusted basis. This marks the third increase in the past four weeks.

To access the full unemployment data from SCDEW, visit www.dew.sc.gov/tools-resources/data-statistics.