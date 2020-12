Starbucks planning to open up 22,000 additional stores over the next decade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Coffee drinkers are getting some good news, Starbucks is planning to open 22,000 additional stores. By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores, up from their current 33,000 stores. These will include new types of stores, including, drive-thrus and curb-side pick-up.