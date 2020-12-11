DHEC: 3,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 42 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus numbers.

DHEC reports 3,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths in South Carolina. This sets a new single day record for coronavirus cases in the state. The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 228,261 with 4,332 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC reports receiving 16,897 test results from Thursday which produced a percent positive rate of 18.6%.

On Friday, DHEC also released the following statement regarding the surge in cases in the state. “South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.