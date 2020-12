New study suggests dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19, that’s according to a study published Thursday. Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports are taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases. Some countries are now exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable and relatively cheap way to pre-screen people for COVID-19.