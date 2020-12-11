Pfizer, Moderna expected to make billlions in COVID-19 vaccine revenue next year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The companies that developed the coronavirus vaccine stand to make record-breaking sales in the coming months. Wall Street analysts project Pfizer and Moderna will generate $32 billion in vaccine revenues next year alone. The companies will also likely profit from the boost in public good will for helping end the pandemic. An FDA advisory panel recommended Thursday that the agency grant emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.