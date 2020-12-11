SCEMD says no earthquakes reported despite rumors
Friday night SCEMD receives numerous calls about a possible earthquakes in the area
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have been hearing rumblings about possible earthquakes taking place in the Columbia area, you can rest easy. The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management (SCEMD) says they have looked into the inquiries. As of 9 p.m. Friday night, officials say they were provided information by U.S.G.S. showing a map clear of any reported earthquakes over the past 7 days.
We have no official reports of an #earthquake occurring in the Midlands. If a low-magnitude quake occurred, it will be confirmed by USGS. pic.twitter.com/34X3GXmone
— SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 12, 2020
Emergency management officials say anyone that may have additional questions can download their app to follow updates. SCEMD App link HERE
SCEMD officials say even if there were a low magnitude earthquake it would be confirmed by U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and as of Friday night they say there are no official reports of any activity.