SCEMD says no earthquakes reported despite rumors

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have been hearing rumblings about possible earthquakes taking place in the Columbia area, you can rest easy. The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management (SCEMD) says they have looked into the inquiries. As of 9 p.m. Friday night, officials say they were provided information by U.S.G.S. showing a map clear of any reported earthquakes over the past 7 days.

We have no official reports of an #earthquake occurring in the Midlands. If a low-magnitude quake occurred, it will be confirmed by USGS. pic.twitter.com/34X3GXmone — SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 12, 2020

Emergency management officials say anyone that may have additional questions can download their app to follow updates. SCEMD App link HERE

SCEMD officials say even if there were a low magnitude earthquake it would be confirmed by U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and as of Friday night they say there are no official reports of any activity.