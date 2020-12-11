SCEMD says no earthquakes reported despite rumors

Friday night SCEMD receives numerous calls about a possible earthquakes in the area
ABC Columbia Site Staff,
Mparqemn 400x400

Image: SCEMD Logo

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have been hearing rumblings about possible earthquakes taking place in the Columbia area, you can rest easy. The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management (SCEMD) says they have looked into the inquiries. As of 9 p.m. Friday night, officials say they were provided information by U.S.G.S. showing a map clear of any reported earthquakes over the past 7 days.

Emergency management officials say anyone that may have additional questions can download their app to follow updates. SCEMD App link HERE

SCEMD officials say even if there were a low magnitude earthquake it would be confirmed by U.S. Geological Survey  (USGS) and as of Friday night they say there are no official reports of any activity.

 

Categories: Local News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts