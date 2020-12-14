RCSD announces the arrest of two individuals in connection with an October shooting, looking for third

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with an October shooting that left a man injured. Deputies say they arrested Napoleon Mills, 33, without incident on December 1 at a hotel on Parklane Road. Authorities say Mills has been charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary, five counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime as well as other weapons and drug charges.

On December 9, deputies say they arrested 21-year-old Israel Porter at a home on Percival Road. Authorities say he faces charges of attempted murder, first degree burglary, five counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violations.

Deputies say both men are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Authorities say these arrests date stem back to an incident on October 25, where witnesses say three men kicked in the door of a home on the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard while armed with guns, demanded money, dragged a victim out into the yard and shot them. Deputies say the victim was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say they are looking for a third suspect in connection with this incident. If you have any information, you are asked to submit a top to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com. Authorities say your tip could earn a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.