Richland One to conduct classes online for two weeks following winter break

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– When classes resume following the winter break for Richland School District One, students will not be returning to the classroom immediately. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says following the break students will attend classes virtually for two weeks, beginning January 4 and running through January 19.

Dr. Witherspoon says meal distribution will be announced on the district’s website and social media pages.