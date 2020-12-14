Salvation Army begins distributing Angel Tree donations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday was the first day families who signed up for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program could stop by and pick up their presents for Christmas Day. The gifts were donated throughout the month of December to Angel Tree locations around the Midlands. Officials with the Salvation Army say they are grateful for the community’s support.

To learn more about the Angel Tree or to donate, visit www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/columbia/programs/assistance/angel-tree.