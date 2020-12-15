Authorities looking for suspect after SC biker killed in road rage accident

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man on a motorcycle in Anderson was run off a road and killed by a SUV after arguing with the driver.

Investigators said 53-year-old Timothy Cathey’s motorcycle hit a telephone pole in Anderson after the SUV struck it Sunday afternoon. The other driver did not stop.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Cathey started to argue with the SUV driver because he thought the SUV had got too close to him.

Deputies released a picture of a dark-colored SUV with a small trailer behind it they said ran into Cathey. No arrests have been made.