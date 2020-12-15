DHEC: 2,303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 2,303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 239,119 with 4,402 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 11,589 test results from Monday which returned a percent positive rate of 19.9%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.