SC health care workers are now getting vaccinated for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A major step in the fight against the coronavirus is underway across our state right now. The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine already arrived in South Carolina and health care workers are now receiving doses. Health officials say 43,000 doses are expected to arrive this week.

Many health care facilities started vaccinating their workers on Monday. Governor Henry McMaster says this is the beginning of phase 1A. South Carolina is set to receive between 200,000 and 300,000 doses by the end of the month.