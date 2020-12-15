Shipping deadlines you need to know to get gifts out on time

Dates to get those gifts out the door are coming fast

(CNN) — Christmas is next week and shipping deadlines are fast-approaching if you want your present to arrive before Christmas day.

One of them is already here: today, Tuesday, December 15th is the deadline for U.S. Postal Service retail ground service for expected delivery by December 25th. It’s also the last day to get Fed-Ex home delivery and Fed-Ex ground. for U.S.P.S first class service for mail and packages, you need to get it in by Friday.

Monday is the deadline for Fed-Ex Express Saver and three-day freight as well as U.P.S three-day select.