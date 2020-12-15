Target extending holiday shopping hours in stores

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Target has extended its store hours for holiday shoppers. According to reports, most Target stores will now be open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight starting this week. Most stores, however, will close at 8 p.m. this Christmas Eve.

Hours can vary by location and are listed on the store locator at target.com. The retailer has also limited its special hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers. Just for those groups, most stores will now be open an hour earlier, only on Tuesdays.

Categories: National News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts