Target extending holiday shopping hours in stores

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Target has extended its store hours for holiday shoppers. According to reports, most Target stores will now be open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight starting this week. Most stores, however, will close at 8 p.m. this Christmas Eve.

Hours can vary by location and are listed on the store locator at target.com. The retailer has also limited its special hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers. Just for those groups, most stores will now be open an hour earlier, only on Tuesdays.