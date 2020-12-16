DHEC: 2,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 42 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus update as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 2,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths in the state. This brings the total number of cases in South Carolina to 241,471 with 4,444 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 11,786 test results from Tuesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 20.6%.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in the state, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.