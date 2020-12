Hudson Automotive Group donates $50,000 to SC State Troopers Association

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the Hudson Automotive Group donated $50,000 to the South Carolina State Troopers Association. Troopers say this donation will make a difference in the lives of families of troopers killed in the line of duty.

According to the Troopers Association, this is the largest donation the group has ever received.