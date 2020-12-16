Longtime SC Democratic Party leader Don Fowler dies at 85

Kenneil Mitchell,

(Courtesy: Donald Fowler/USC Magazine) Donald Fowler, then DNC Chairman, stands with President Bill Clinton at the 1995 Democratic National Convention.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Donald Fowler, died on Tuesday.

According to the Post and Courier, Fowler died from his battle with leukemia at 85 years old.

According to the University of South Carolina, he began teaching at the school in 1964, and was a professor of American Politics.

He also served as the Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party from 1971 to 1980, as CEO of the Democratic National Convention in 1988, and as the Chair of the Democratic National Committee in 1995 and 1996.

Tributes to the former DNC chair have been pouring in from lawmakers in South Carolina.

Current South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson tweeted about Fowler’s legacy.

Former SC Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison also tweeted about how much he’ll miss the former DNC leader.

South Carolina Representative Joe Cunningham released a statement on Fowler’s legacy.

South Carolina’s GOP Executive Director Hope Walker remembered Fowler’s kindness and sent prayers to his family.

South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod tweeted prayers to Fowler’s family.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, who also led the S.C. Democratic Party from 2007 to 2011, and his adult children, Donnie and Cissy.

