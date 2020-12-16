Longtime SC Democratic Party leader Don Fowler dies at 85

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Donald Fowler, died on Tuesday.

According to the Post and Courier, Fowler died from his battle with leukemia at 85 years old.

According to the University of South Carolina, he began teaching at the school in 1964, and was a professor of American Politics.

He also served as the Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party from 1971 to 1980, as CEO of the Democratic National Convention in 1988, and as the Chair of the Democratic National Committee in 1995 and 1996.

Tributes to the former DNC chair have been pouring in from lawmakers in South Carolina.

Current South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson tweeted about Fowler’s legacy.

The Democrat’s Democrat, Don Fowler passed away this evening. He was a professor, father, chair of the DNC, chair of the SCDP, campaign guru, supporter, but most of all…a friend. I shall miss his advice and long letters. Our love goes out to Carol, Donnie and Cissy. — Trav Robertson (@TravRobertson) December 16, 2020

Former SC Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison also tweeted about how much he’ll miss the former DNC leader.

Words can’t express how much much I loved and admired Don Fowler. If there was a logo of a Democrat it would be Don. Next year was going to be his 50th year as a @DNC Member. Don was DNC Chair, @scdp Chair and President of Young Dems. There will never be another Don Fowler. https://t.co/F6qgjDg0pK — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) December 16, 2020

South Carolina Representative Joe Cunningham released a statement on Fowler’s legacy.

Don Fowler was an indomitable force for good in our state for more than half a century. I am going to miss his voice and his passion for South Carolina. My statement on his passing: pic.twitter.com/HBN50VpjI1 — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) December 16, 2020

South Carolina’s GOP Executive Director Hope Walker remembered Fowler’s kindness and sent prayers to his family.

He was always so nice and respectful, even though we were on different sides of the aisle. Some of my best interns came from his classes – he taught his students well, no matter their political beliefs. Prayers to his family and the @scdp. https://t.co/EP91o0o1nb — hopewalker (@hopewalker) December 16, 2020

South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod tweeted prayers to Fowler’s family.

Heartbreaking news for all of us who love Don Fowler. Sending prayers, love and hugs to his family, as well as his extended @scdp family…🙏🏾💔 https://t.co/gk6v5Tg22T — Mia McLeod (@MiaforSC) December 16, 2020

He is survived by his wife, Carol, who also led the S.C. Democratic Party from 2007 to 2011, and his adult children, Donnie and Cissy.