SC Mothers Against Drunk Driving call for more DUI education

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) released their 2020 court monitoring report Wednesday. MADD says, in the report, they are tracking the outcome of first offense misdemeanor DUI cases in seven counties, including Richland and Lexington. They are calling for change in a number of areas including increased use of ignition interlock devices and more DUI education.

MADD says that they will continue to monitor and track cases.