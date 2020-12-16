This website helps you find free oral COVID-19 testing in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One website allows you to get free oral COVID-19 tests in the Midlands. You can visit gogettested.com to find the closest testing locations available today. You can get tested at the Lowe’s stores located at 7441 Two Notch Road in Columbia and 2829 Augusta Road in West Columbia or the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control located at 2600 Bull Street in Columbia.

Health officials say you need to bring ID, and you can’t eat or drink anything 15 minutes prior to your test. To book an appointment, visit gogettested.com.