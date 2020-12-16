Woman shot and killed at stop sign in Lee County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lee County deputies say a woman was fatally shot earlier this month. Authorities say 23-year-old Shakimbra Reames was shot in her vehicle at a stop sign on Sandy Grove Church Road and Cypress Road on December 3 after midnight.

According to investigators, while trying to call 911, she ran off the road and hit a tree at the back of an abandoned house. She later died from her injuries.

If you have any information, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.