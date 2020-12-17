Columbia police arrest suspect again accused of robbing multiple people in parking garage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police arrested a man accused of robbing multiple people on different occasions in a parking garage.

Vintrell Thomas, 22, faces charges of strong armed robbery and first degree assault and battery.

Both incidents happened about a month apart in a parking garage at 1415 Sumter Street.

On December 6, police say he punched a 20-year-old woman in the face trying to steal her wallet.

On November 4, police say he pretended to have a gun to rob a man in the same parking garage. He was arrested later that day after being accused of shoplifting and allegedly had the male victim’s phone.

After the second arrest Wednesday, a judge denied Thomas’ bond.