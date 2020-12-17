DHEC: 2,023 new confirmed cases, 39 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control updated the state’s coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 2,023 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 243,583 with 4,484 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 8,357 test results from Wednesday which produced a percent positive rate of 24.2%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.